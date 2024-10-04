Kumari Selja Challenges Media Perception of Political Influence

Congress MP Kumari Selja has publicly refuted assertions that former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Hooda is the sole formidable political figure in the state. She critiqued the media's portrayal, suggesting it is unduly influenced by Hooda's decade-long tenure as Chief Minister.

In an interview, Selja highlighted her political journey, emphasizing that the success in politics is not solely defined by becoming Chief Minister. She remarked on the varied trajectories of her contemporaries and underscored her own progression and visibility in the political arena.

Selja further emphasized that the decision on Haryana's next Chief Minister, should the Congress party win the upcoming elections, rests with the Party High Command. She indicated that her experience and political stature make her a viable candidate not to be overlooked.

(With inputs from agencies.)