Kumari Selja Challenges Media Perception of Political Influence
Congress MP Kumari Selja has disputed media claims elevating Bhupinder Hooda as Haryana's strongest leader, stating longevity in office skews perception. Selja highlighted the varied paths of politicians and asserted her own potential candidacy for Haryana's CM position, if Congress wins, relies on the Party High Command's decision.
Congress MP Kumari Selja has publicly refuted assertions that former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Hooda is the sole formidable political figure in the state. She critiqued the media's portrayal, suggesting it is unduly influenced by Hooda's decade-long tenure as Chief Minister.
In an interview, Selja highlighted her political journey, emphasizing that the success in politics is not solely defined by becoming Chief Minister. She remarked on the varied trajectories of her contemporaries and underscored her own progression and visibility in the political arena.
Selja further emphasized that the decision on Haryana's next Chief Minister, should the Congress party win the upcoming elections, rests with the Party High Command. She indicated that her experience and political stature make her a viable candidate not to be overlooked.
