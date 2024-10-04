Political Turmoil Over Massive Drug Bust: Accusations Fly Between Parties
A political storm has erupted following a major drug bust valued at Rs 5,600 crore, with Congress and BJP exchanging accusations. Congress alleges BJP links with the main accused, Tushar Goel, while BJP claims Congress involvement. The case highlights the ongoing battle over drug-related issues in north India.
A political storm erupted on Friday as Congress shared images on social media suggesting links between the main accused in a large-scale drug seizure, Tushar Goel, and BJP leaders. This move counters Union Home Minister Amit Shah's allegations of Congress involvement in the Rs 5,600 crore drug bust.
Pawan Khera, head of Congress' media and publicity department, criticized top government ministers, questioning their integrity and demanding an explanation of Goel's connections with BJP leaders. This followed Shah's remarks labeling the involvement of a Congress leader in the drug bust as 'extremely dangerous and shameful.'
As both parties vie for the moral high ground, BJP claims Goel's past affiliation with the Congress, while Congress says Goel was expelled in 2022 for anti-party activities. Meanwhile, the nation watches as this case underscores ongoing drug abuse issues in north India.
(With inputs from agencies.)
