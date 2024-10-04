CPI(ML) Liberation Defers March to Raj Bhavan Amid Governor's Absence
The CPI(ML) Liberation postponed its march to Raj Bhavan in Bihar due to the governor's absence. The march aimed to address issues including floods, land surveys, and electricity meters. Discussions will continue at a state-level meeting, with demands for a caste survey and special category status for Bihar.
- India
The CPI(ML) Liberation, a part of the INDIA bloc, postponed its march to Bihar's Raj Bhavan after learning that the governor was not present.
The planned demonstration intended to push for an all-party meeting and special assembly session on state issues like floods and smart prepaid meter installations.
Secretary Kunal confirmed the last-minute decision due to the governor's absence, shifting focus to a state-level meeting for further discussions on related demands.
