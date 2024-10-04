Left Menu

CPI(ML) Liberation Defers March to Raj Bhavan Amid Governor's Absence

The CPI(ML) Liberation postponed its march to Raj Bhavan in Bihar due to the governor's absence. The march aimed to address issues including floods, land surveys, and electricity meters. Discussions will continue at a state-level meeting, with demands for a caste survey and special category status for Bihar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 04-10-2024 21:08 IST | Created: 04-10-2024 21:08 IST
CPI(ML) Liberation Defers March to Raj Bhavan Amid Governor's Absence
  • Country:
  • India

The CPI(ML) Liberation, a part of the INDIA bloc, postponed its march to Bihar's Raj Bhavan after learning that the governor was not present.

The planned demonstration intended to push for an all-party meeting and special assembly session on state issues like floods and smart prepaid meter installations.

Secretary Kunal confirmed the last-minute decision due to the governor's absence, shifting focus to a state-level meeting for further discussions on related demands.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Korean Peninsula Tensions Escalate Amidst Nuclear Threats

Korean Peninsula Tensions Escalate Amidst Nuclear Threats

 South Korea
2
Biden's Stance: Behind the Scenes of U.S.-Israel Negotiations

Biden's Stance: Behind the Scenes of U.S.-Israel Negotiations

 Global
3
Coalition Solidifies Support for African Union's Somalia Mission

Coalition Solidifies Support for African Union's Somalia Mission

 United States
4
India's Economic Resilience: Countering China's Influence

India's Economic Resilience: Countering China's Influence

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Trade to Investment: How Chinese Banks Are Reshaping Lending to Emerging Economies

WHO’s Comprehensive Approach to Preventing Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease: A 2024 Roadmap

The Role of Public Health in Tackling Climate Change: Gaps, Challenges, and Solutions

Balancing Accuracy and Comparability in International Poverty Assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024