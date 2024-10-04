CPI(ML) Liberation Defers March to Raj Bhavan Amid Governor's Absence

The CPI(ML) Liberation, a part of the INDIA bloc, postponed its march to Bihar's Raj Bhavan after learning that the governor was not present.

The planned demonstration intended to push for an all-party meeting and special assembly session on state issues like floods and smart prepaid meter installations.

Secretary Kunal confirmed the last-minute decision due to the governor's absence, shifting focus to a state-level meeting for further discussions on related demands.

(With inputs from agencies.)