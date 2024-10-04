Iranian Envoy Urges India's Role in West Asia Peace Talks

In an exclusive interview, Iranian Ambassador Iraj Elahi called upon India to leverage its influence as a 'big power' to mediate conflicts in West Asia. The call comes amidst escalating tensions between Israel and Hezbollah, and the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict.

Elahi noted that while Iran maintains close contacts with Russia and China, it has not been in direct communication with India. However, Iran has extended an invitation to India and other influential nations to persuade Israel towards de-escalation, stressing the need for regional peace and stability.

The ambassador also reassured the safety of the Iran-India connectivity corridor, amidst military operations between Iran and Israel. Notably, Elahi highlighted the long-standing ties between India and Iran, emphasizing India's potential diplomatic role in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)