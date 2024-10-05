Haryana Voters Urged to Make History in State Elections
Prime Minister Modi has urged voters in Haryana to set new records in voter turnout for the state Assembly elections. Key political figures, including the current Chief Minister, are in the fray. The ruling BJP seeks a third consecutive win, while Congress aims for a comeback.
In a fervent appeal, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called on Haryana's voters to turn out in unprecedented numbers for the state's Assembly elections.
Highlighting the election as a 'sacred festival of democracy,' Modi wants young voters, casting their ballots for the first time, to be part of this historic moment.
The elections will determine the political futures of numerous significant politicians, with the BJP aiming for a hat-trick of victories and Congress seeking to return to power after a decade in opposition. Vote counting is scheduled for October 8th.
