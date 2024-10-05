High Stakes Haryana: Early Voting Sees Heavyweights Cast Votes

Polling in the Haryana assembly election began on Saturday, recording over 22 percent turnout in the first four hours. Key figures, including Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and Olympic medallist Manu Bhaker, cast their votes early, showcasing the election's high stakes.

The contest is intense, with 1,027 candidates competing, including prominent names like Saini, Dushyant Chautala, and Bhupinder Singh Hooda. The voting commenced at 7 AM and is set to conclude at 6 PM, with results to be declared on October 8.

The Election Commission reported a 22.70 percent turnout by 11 AM, with districts like Jind and Palwal reporting higher participation rates. Saini expressed confidence in a BJP victory, as the party aims to secure a third term.

(With inputs from agencies.)