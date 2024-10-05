High Stakes Haryana: Early Voting Sees Heavyweights Cast Votes
Over 22 percent voter turnout was recorded in the initial hours of the Haryana assembly election. Key political figures, including Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and Opposition leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda, participated early. With over 1,000 candidates in the fray, polling concludes at 6 PM.
- Country:
- India
Polling in the Haryana assembly election began on Saturday, recording over 22 percent turnout in the first four hours. Key figures, including Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and Olympic medallist Manu Bhaker, cast their votes early, showcasing the election's high stakes.
The contest is intense, with 1,027 candidates competing, including prominent names like Saini, Dushyant Chautala, and Bhupinder Singh Hooda. The voting commenced at 7 AM and is set to conclude at 6 PM, with results to be declared on October 8.
The Election Commission reported a 22.70 percent turnout by 11 AM, with districts like Jind and Palwal reporting higher participation rates. Saini expressed confidence in a BJP victory, as the party aims to secure a third term.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
BJP, Congress Trade Manifesto Barbs Ahead of Haryana Assembly Polls
US Domestic News: Harris Outspends Trump, Sinaloa Violence, and Early Voting Commences
Sri Lanka's Election Commission orders second round of counting as no candidate secures 50 per cent vote needed to win presidential election.
Punjab Grants Paid Holiday for Haryana Assembly Elections
Parties told us to announce Maharashtra assembly polls keeping in mind festivals like Diwali: Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar.