Israeli Strike Kills Hamas Official in Lebanon Refugee Camp

An Israeli airstrike on a refugee camp in north Lebanon has resulted in the death of Hamas official Saeed Atallah Ali and his family, confirmed the militant group on Saturday. The strike targeted the Beddawi camp near Tripoli and marks a significant escalation in hostilities.

This incident is part of Israel's broader military efforts against Hezbollah in Lebanon, initiated following intensified conflict along the border. Since the outbreak of hostilities in October 2023, following Hamas' attack, daily exchanges of fire have become commonplace, contributing to the rising death toll.

In related developments, South Korea successfully evacuated 97 individuals from Lebanon, highlighting the international impact of the regional conflict. With growing concerns for its citizens' safety, the South Korean government deployed military aircraft to assist in evacuation from conflict areas in the Middle East.

