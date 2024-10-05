Left Menu

Israeli Strike Kills Hamas Official in Lebanon Refugee Camp

An Israeli airstrike on a refugee camp in north Lebanon killed Hamas official Saeed Atallah Ali and his family. The attack occurred amid ongoing hostilities between Israel and Hezbollah. Meanwhile, South Korea evacuated 97 people from Lebanon as tensions in the Middle East escalate, with significant casualties reported.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 05-10-2024 12:41 IST | Created: 05-10-2024 12:41 IST
Israeli Strike Kills Hamas Official in Lebanon Refugee Camp
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Israel

An Israeli airstrike on a refugee camp in north Lebanon has resulted in the death of Hamas official Saeed Atallah Ali and his family, confirmed the militant group on Saturday. The strike targeted the Beddawi camp near Tripoli and marks a significant escalation in hostilities.

This incident is part of Israel's broader military efforts against Hezbollah in Lebanon, initiated following intensified conflict along the border. Since the outbreak of hostilities in October 2023, following Hamas' attack, daily exchanges of fire have become commonplace, contributing to the rising death toll.

In related developments, South Korea successfully evacuated 97 individuals from Lebanon, highlighting the international impact of the regional conflict. With growing concerns for its citizens' safety, the South Korean government deployed military aircraft to assist in evacuation from conflict areas in the Middle East.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Korean Peninsula Tensions Escalate Amidst Nuclear Threats

Korean Peninsula Tensions Escalate Amidst Nuclear Threats

 South Korea
2
Biden's Stance: Behind the Scenes of U.S.-Israel Negotiations

Biden's Stance: Behind the Scenes of U.S.-Israel Negotiations

 Global
3
Coalition Solidifies Support for African Union's Somalia Mission

Coalition Solidifies Support for African Union's Somalia Mission

 United States
4
India's Economic Resilience: Countering China's Influence

India's Economic Resilience: Countering China's Influence

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Trade to Investment: How Chinese Banks Are Reshaping Lending to Emerging Economies

WHO’s Comprehensive Approach to Preventing Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease: A 2024 Roadmap

The Role of Public Health in Tackling Climate Change: Gaps, Challenges, and Solutions

Balancing Accuracy and Comparability in International Poverty Assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024