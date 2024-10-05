Bharat Ratna Buzz: Posters Spark Debate in Bihar

Posters advocating for Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to receive the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian award, were seen in Patna this Saturday, put up by his party, Janata Dal (United).

One notable poster was located at the JD(U) office entrance, coinciding with a state executive meeting where Kumar was present. A senior party member, anonymously, expressed that while it is not the official stance of JD(U), many believe Kumar is deserving of the award.

Nitish Kumar, having served as Bihar's Chief Minister since 2005, except for a brief interval, is set to lead NDA in upcoming elections. The opposition RJD has accused BJP of trying to pressure Kumar into stepping down, interpreting the Bharat Ratna demand posters as evidence of JD(U)'s internal turmoil.

(With inputs from agencies.)