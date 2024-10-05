Left Menu

Bharat Ratna Buzz: Posters Spark Debate in Bihar

Posters advocating for the Bharat Ratna for Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar have surfaced across Patna. Though not officially endorsed by JD(U), many party members believe Kumar deserves the honor. Meanwhile, RJD alleges BJP pressure on Kumar and interprets the posters as signs of JD(U)'s internal crisis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 05-10-2024 13:24 IST | Created: 05-10-2024 13:24 IST
Bharat Ratna Buzz: Posters Spark Debate in Bihar
Nitish Kumar
  • Country:
  • India

Posters advocating for Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to receive the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian award, were seen in Patna this Saturday, put up by his party, Janata Dal (United).

One notable poster was located at the JD(U) office entrance, coinciding with a state executive meeting where Kumar was present. A senior party member, anonymously, expressed that while it is not the official stance of JD(U), many believe Kumar is deserving of the award.

Nitish Kumar, having served as Bihar's Chief Minister since 2005, except for a brief interval, is set to lead NDA in upcoming elections. The opposition RJD has accused BJP of trying to pressure Kumar into stepping down, interpreting the Bharat Ratna demand posters as evidence of JD(U)'s internal turmoil.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Korean Peninsula Tensions Escalate Amidst Nuclear Threats

Korean Peninsula Tensions Escalate Amidst Nuclear Threats

 South Korea
2
Biden's Stance: Behind the Scenes of U.S.-Israel Negotiations

Biden's Stance: Behind the Scenes of U.S.-Israel Negotiations

 Global
3
Coalition Solidifies Support for African Union's Somalia Mission

Coalition Solidifies Support for African Union's Somalia Mission

 United States
4
India's Economic Resilience: Countering China's Influence

India's Economic Resilience: Countering China's Influence

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Trade to Investment: How Chinese Banks Are Reshaping Lending to Emerging Economies

WHO’s Comprehensive Approach to Preventing Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease: A 2024 Roadmap

The Role of Public Health in Tackling Climate Change: Gaps, Challenges, and Solutions

Balancing Accuracy and Comparability in International Poverty Assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024