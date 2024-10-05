Invitation for Solidarity: PTI Calls on Jaishankar Amid Islamabad Protest
A leader from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) extended an invitation to India's External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar, to join their protest in Islamabad. The protest aims to highlight demands for constitutional adherence, judiciary independence, and the release of PTI's founder, Imran Khan, amid tight security measures.
In a surprising move, a senior figure of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has publicly invited Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to join their protest against the Pakistani government in Islamabad. This invitation coincides with Jaishankar's visit for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation's Council of Heads of Government meeting scheduled for mid-October.
Muhammad Ali Saif, Advisor to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Information, extended this invitation during a discussion on national television. Saif emphasized that the PTI is committed to showcasing Pakistan as a robust democracy where protest rights are fundamental. The PTI is advocating for governmental adherence to the constitution and an independent judiciary, alongside demanding the release of their imprisoned leader, Imran Khan.
In anticipation of the protests, heightened security measures have been enacted across Islamabad, including the deployment of army troops. Authorities have enforced strict controls to limit access to the capital, citing section 144 to prevent public gatherings. The government aims to maintain peace during this politically charged period, particularly with the upcoming international meeting in view.
