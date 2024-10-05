Left Menu

High-Stake Political Maneuvers and Development Projects Shake Western India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi accused the Congress of being controlled by 'urban Naxals' and emphasized the need to combat their influence. He launched significant agricultural projects worth Rs 23,300 crore in Maharashtra. Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi stressed removing the 50% quota cap for constitutional protection. A major Naxal operation in Chhattisgarh resulted in 31 Naxalite deaths.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 05-10-2024 17:01 IST | Created: 05-10-2024 17:01 IST
In a heated political atmosphere, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has launched a sharp attack on the Congress, accusing it of being led by a 'gang of urban Naxals'.

Amid these accusations, Modi unveiled a series of ambitious projects amounting to Rs 23,300 crore aimed at boosting agriculture and animal husbandry in Maharashtra.

Simultaneously, Rahul Gandhi voiced the necessity to eliminate the 50% reservation cap to uphold constitutional values. Meanwhile, in Chhattisgarh, a large-scale operation resulted in the elimination of 31 Naxalites, highlighting ongoing security challenges in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

