High-Stake Political Maneuvers and Development Projects Shake Western India

In a heated political atmosphere, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has launched a sharp attack on the Congress, accusing it of being led by a 'gang of urban Naxals'.

Amid these accusations, Modi unveiled a series of ambitious projects amounting to Rs 23,300 crore aimed at boosting agriculture and animal husbandry in Maharashtra.

Simultaneously, Rahul Gandhi voiced the necessity to eliminate the 50% reservation cap to uphold constitutional values. Meanwhile, in Chhattisgarh, a large-scale operation resulted in the elimination of 31 Naxalites, highlighting ongoing security challenges in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)