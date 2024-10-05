Left Menu

Political Turmoil Erupts as PTI Leader Gandapur Arrested

Ali Amin Gandapur, Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and PTI leader, was reportedly arrested in Islamabad amid protests for Imran Khan's release. His arrest underscores tensions as PTI supporters decry government actions as a power abuse. PTI claims misuse of law enforcement to stifle protests, adding to political chaos.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 05-10-2024 17:59 IST | Created: 05-10-2024 17:59 IST
Gandapur
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Ali Amin Gandapur, Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and a leading figure of the PTI party, was reportedly taken into custody in Islamabad. The arrest occurred during ongoing protests demanding the release of former leader Imran Khan.

PTI claims Gandapur's arrest reflects a blatant misuse of power to silence opposition voices. Government forces, including the Rangers, allegedly used excessive means to detain him at KP House, amid heightened political tensions.

The government, however, backs its actions, citing Gandapur's alleged law violations. The situation accentuates the political discord in Pakistan, as both sides raise serious accusations against each other.

(With inputs from agencies.)

