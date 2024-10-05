Political Turmoil Erupts as PTI Leader Gandapur Arrested

Ali Amin Gandapur, Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and a leading figure of the PTI party, was reportedly taken into custody in Islamabad. The arrest occurred during ongoing protests demanding the release of former leader Imran Khan.

PTI claims Gandapur's arrest reflects a blatant misuse of power to silence opposition voices. Government forces, including the Rangers, allegedly used excessive means to detain him at KP House, amid heightened political tensions.

The government, however, backs its actions, citing Gandapur's alleged law violations. The situation accentuates the political discord in Pakistan, as both sides raise serious accusations against each other.

(With inputs from agencies.)