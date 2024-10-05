Left Menu

Haryana Records Over 60% Voting Amidst Tense Moments

The Haryana assembly elections saw over 60% voter turnout with key parties like BJP and Congress vying for power. Despite incidents of violence, polling proceeded largely peacefully. Major candidates from various parties cast their votes, and the results will be declared on October 8.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 05-10-2024 18:57 IST | Created: 05-10-2024 18:57 IST
Haryana Records Over 60% Voting Amidst Tense Moments
  • Country:
  • India

Over 60 percent voter turnout was recorded in the Haryana assembly elections held on Saturday. The ruling BJP is aiming for a third term, while the Congress seeks a comeback after a decade. The polls witnessed a largely smooth process despite minor clashes.

Key moments included a scuffle in Nuh district which left three people injured. Notable figures like Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and other top candidates cast their votes. An impressive number of over 1,000 candidates, including women and independents, vied for seats.

As counting approaches on October 8, the political landscape of Haryana remains eagerly anticipated. Parties like BJP, Congress, INLD-BSP, JJP-Azad Samaj Party, and AAP have laid their claims, with voter turnout expected to surpass 2019 levels as final figures roll in.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Harris Seeks Arab American Support Amid Middle East Tensions

Harris Seeks Arab American Support Amid Middle East Tensions

 Global
2
Haryana Elections 2023: A Fray of Political Titans

Haryana Elections 2023: A Fray of Political Titans

 India
3
Tensions Escalate As Iran and Israel Exchange Blows in the Middle East

Tensions Escalate As Iran and Israel Exchange Blows in the Middle East

 Global
4
False Alarms in Southern Israel: Military Clarifies Siren Incident

False Alarms in Southern Israel: Military Clarifies Siren Incident

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Trade to Investment: How Chinese Banks Are Reshaping Lending to Emerging Economies

WHO’s Comprehensive Approach to Preventing Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease: A 2024 Roadmap

The Role of Public Health in Tackling Climate Change: Gaps, Challenges, and Solutions

Balancing Accuracy and Comparability in International Poverty Assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024