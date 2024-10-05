Haryana Records Over 60% Voting Amidst Tense Moments

Over 60 percent voter turnout was recorded in the Haryana assembly elections held on Saturday. The ruling BJP is aiming for a third term, while the Congress seeks a comeback after a decade. The polls witnessed a largely smooth process despite minor clashes.

Key moments included a scuffle in Nuh district which left three people injured. Notable figures like Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and other top candidates cast their votes. An impressive number of over 1,000 candidates, including women and independents, vied for seats.

As counting approaches on October 8, the political landscape of Haryana remains eagerly anticipated. Parties like BJP, Congress, INLD-BSP, JJP-Azad Samaj Party, and AAP have laid their claims, with voter turnout expected to surpass 2019 levels as final figures roll in.

(With inputs from agencies.)