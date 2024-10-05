Left Menu

Political Drama Unfolds Over Bus Marshals Reinstatement in Delhi

A political confrontation erupted in Delhi as Chief Minister Atishi and BJP MLAs met Lt Governor VK Saxena to discuss reinstating bus marshals. Accusations of betrayal and protests followed the meeting, with AAP leaders alleging BJP's failure to support the initiative, leading to police detention of the protestors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-10-2024 19:04 IST | Created: 05-10-2024 19:04 IST
Political Drama Unfolds Over Bus Marshals Reinstatement in Delhi
  • Country:
  • India

In a political standoff, Delhi Chief Minister Atishi and BJP MLAs met with Lt Governor VK Saxena on Saturday, submitting a cabinet note for reinstating bus marshals. However, tensions rose as AAP leaders quickly accused the BJP of betrayal on the reinstatement issue.

The drama intensified when Delhi minister Saurabh Bharadwaj pleaded with BJP MLA Vijender Gupta to accompany them to the LG's residence. The chief minister even switched cars to align with the BJP leader. Upon arrival, AAP leaders claimed BJP MLAs abstained from urging Saxena to approve the cabinet note, inciting a protest outside the LG's residence.

As the protest ensued, the chief minister remained inside the LG's premises. Following their meeting, Atishi criticized the BJP for their perceived deceit, asserting that the responsibility now falls on the BJP to restore the bus marshals. Police detained protesting AAP leaders for acting without proper authorization.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Harris Seeks Arab American Support Amid Middle East Tensions

Harris Seeks Arab American Support Amid Middle East Tensions

 Global
2
Haryana Elections 2023: A Fray of Political Titans

Haryana Elections 2023: A Fray of Political Titans

 India
3
Tensions Escalate As Iran and Israel Exchange Blows in the Middle East

Tensions Escalate As Iran and Israel Exchange Blows in the Middle East

 Global
4
False Alarms in Southern Israel: Military Clarifies Siren Incident

False Alarms in Southern Israel: Military Clarifies Siren Incident

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Trade to Investment: How Chinese Banks Are Reshaping Lending to Emerging Economies

WHO’s Comprehensive Approach to Preventing Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease: A 2024 Roadmap

The Role of Public Health in Tackling Climate Change: Gaps, Challenges, and Solutions

Balancing Accuracy and Comparability in International Poverty Assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024