Political Drama Unfolds Over Bus Marshals Reinstatement in Delhi

In a political standoff, Delhi Chief Minister Atishi and BJP MLAs met with Lt Governor VK Saxena on Saturday, submitting a cabinet note for reinstating bus marshals. However, tensions rose as AAP leaders quickly accused the BJP of betrayal on the reinstatement issue.

The drama intensified when Delhi minister Saurabh Bharadwaj pleaded with BJP MLA Vijender Gupta to accompany them to the LG's residence. The chief minister even switched cars to align with the BJP leader. Upon arrival, AAP leaders claimed BJP MLAs abstained from urging Saxena to approve the cabinet note, inciting a protest outside the LG's residence.

As the protest ensued, the chief minister remained inside the LG's premises. Following their meeting, Atishi criticized the BJP for their perceived deceit, asserting that the responsibility now falls on the BJP to restore the bus marshals. Police detained protesting AAP leaders for acting without proper authorization.

