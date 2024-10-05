MP Bishnu Pada Ray Leads Charge Against Andaman's 'Emperor' Governor
BJP MP Bishnu Pada Ray has announced plans to lead a protest against Lieutenant Governor DK Joshi on October 8, accusing him of halting development in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. Ray claims Joshi's governance style is reminiscent of an emperor and has negatively impacted various sectors.
In a significant move against the current administration, Andaman and Nicobar's BJP MP, Bishnu Pada Ray, has declared his intention to lead a demonstrative march to the Raj Niwas on October 8, demanding the removal of Lieutenant Governor DK Joshi.
During an interaction with PTI, Ray claimed that the Union Territory has seen no development since Joshi's appointment as Lieutenant Governor in 2017. According to Ray, the LG's governance has been marked by obstruction of essential development projects and harassing the local population.
Ray has alleged that crucial sectors such as tourism, real estate, healthcare, and education have suffered significantly. The lieutenant governor's office has yet to issue a response regarding these allegations.
