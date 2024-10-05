Kalpana Soren Critiques BJP's 'Gogo Didi' Scheme as Pre-Election Strategy

Kalpana Soren, a Jharkhand Mukti Morcha MLA, accused the BJP of using their 'Gogo Didi' scheme as mere pre-election rhetoric during a rally in Ranchi. She alleged that the BJP's promises are unfulfilled attempts to sway voters.

Soren's criticism stems from BJP's history of unmet promises, including the contentious assurance of depositing Rs 15 lakh in individual accounts. She emphasized that BJP has repeatedly 'duped' citizens with hollow forms and schemes.

In defending the 'Maiyan Samman Yojana,' she highlighted the continuous efforts of the Jharkhand government to empower women groups, providing financial support and increasing honorariums for roles like 'Jal Sahiyas' and 'Poshan Sakhis'.

