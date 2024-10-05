Left Menu

Kalpana Soren Critiques BJP's 'Gogo Didi' Scheme as Pre-Election Strategy

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha MLA Kalpana Soren criticizes BJP's proposed 'Gogo Didi' scheme for women, labeling it as pre-election rhetoric. She defends the 'Maiyan Samman Yojana,' which provides financial aid to women and highlights initiatives empowering female-focused groups. The assembly polls in Jharkhand are approaching.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 05-10-2024 20:30 IST | Created: 05-10-2024 20:30 IST
Kalpana Soren
  • Country:
  • India

Kalpana Soren, a Jharkhand Mukti Morcha MLA, accused the BJP of using their 'Gogo Didi' scheme as mere pre-election rhetoric during a rally in Ranchi. She alleged that the BJP's promises are unfulfilled attempts to sway voters.

Soren's criticism stems from BJP's history of unmet promises, including the contentious assurance of depositing Rs 15 lakh in individual accounts. She emphasized that BJP has repeatedly 'duped' citizens with hollow forms and schemes.

In defending the 'Maiyan Samman Yojana,' she highlighted the continuous efforts of the Jharkhand government to empower women groups, providing financial support and increasing honorariums for roles like 'Jal Sahiyas' and 'Poshan Sakhis'.

(With inputs from agencies.)

