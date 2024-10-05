Europe Erupts in Pro-Palestinian Protests Amid Escalating Tensions

Thousands of pro-Palestinian demonstrators took to the streets in major European cities like London, Paris, and Rome on Saturday, calling for a cease-fire as the anniversary of Hamas attacks on Israel approached.

In London, rallies were met with a significant police presence, leading to scuffles and two arrests. Meanwhile, in Rome, protests were banned by authorities due to security concerns yet still drew thousands of participants.

Throughout Europe, security forces are on heightened alert, wary of both the protests and the possibility of terror attacks. The escalating conflict in the Middle East has sparked ongoing demonstrations worldwide, with organizers vowing to continue until action is taken against Israel.

(With inputs from agencies.)