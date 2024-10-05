Left Menu

Global Protests Erupt on Hamas Attack Anniversary

On the first anniversary of Hamas attacks on Israel, massive pro-Palestinian protests occurred globally. Demonstrations took place across Rome, London, Hamburg, Paris, and other cities, with calls for a cease-fire. Security alerts were heightened due to fears of violence and potential terrorist activities, highlighting the year-long tensions and ongoing conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rome | Updated: 05-10-2024 22:23 IST | Created: 05-10-2024 22:23 IST
On Saturday, as the first anniversary of the Hamas attacks on Israel approached, massive pro-Palestinian protests erupted across major European cities including Rome, London, Hamburg, and Paris.

Thousands of demonstrators called for a cease-fire, advocating for an end to the conflict through peaceful rallies and spirited chants.

Security measures across Europe were elevated due to concerns about violence, underscoring the longstanding tensions and resulting in multiple arrests amid fears of potential terrorist incidents.

