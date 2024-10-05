Global Protests Erupt on Hamas Attack Anniversary

On Saturday, as the first anniversary of the Hamas attacks on Israel approached, massive pro-Palestinian protests erupted across major European cities including Rome, London, Hamburg, and Paris.

Thousands of demonstrators called for a cease-fire, advocating for an end to the conflict through peaceful rallies and spirited chants.

Security measures across Europe were elevated due to concerns about violence, underscoring the longstanding tensions and resulting in multiple arrests amid fears of potential terrorist incidents.

