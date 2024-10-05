Delhi's Bus Marshal Saga: A Political Tug-of-War Unfolds

The political scene in Delhi witnessed high drama on Saturday as tensions between AAP and BJP intensified over the reinstatement issue of bus marshals. Clashes erupted, leading to protests and subsequent police detentions.

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi, backed by BJP MLAs, called on Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena to present a cabinet note for the reinstatement of bus marshals. However, AAP's initial hopes were dashed as they accused BJP of betrayal shortly after the meeting.

The dispute continued as AAP leaders accused BJP MLAs of failing to push for the cabinet note's approval, resulting in protest and detentions. The standoff highlighted the ongoing political friction between the parties, with no immediate resolution in sight.

