In the Line of Fire: Trump's Unyielding Campaign

Republican presidential hopeful Donald Trump revisited a key Pennsylvania locale where he narrowly survived an assassination attempt, rallying his supporters a month before the election.

Accompanied by Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who endorsed him post-incident, Trump paid tribute to victims and stressed voter mobilization in this pivotal battleground.

The event spotlighted security lapses during the initial incident, sparking both final rally efforts and introspection over protective protocols.

(With inputs from agencies.)