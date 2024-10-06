Left Menu

Congress Gains Momentum in Key Indian Provinces

Exit polls indicate a setback for India's ruling BJP, with the opposition Congress party poised to win in Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir. The results point towards declining support for Prime Minister Modi's party since the national elections. Election outcomes are eagerly awaited amid challenging exit poll predictions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-10-2024 11:33 IST | Created: 06-10-2024 11:33 IST
Congress Gains Momentum in Key Indian Provinces
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant political development, exit polls have projected losses for India's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in two crucial provincial elections. According to local media, the main opposition Congress party, along with its allies, is set to triumph in Haryana and hold a considerable lead in Jammu and Kashmir.

The elections, conducted in phases ending this past Saturday, have set the stage for a significant shift in power dynamics. This potential shift comes after BJP's underperformance in the national elections, highlighting a changing political landscape. Exit polls, though inconsistent in their accuracy, suggest growing challenges for BJP in maintaining its dominance.

These regional contests are the first since the general elections, with Maharashtra and Jharkhand next in line for voting later in November. The Jammu and Kashmir elections, particularly noteworthy as the first in a decade amid historical tensions, mark a crucial moment for the region, which only recently saw its special status revoked.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Harris Seeks Arab American Support Amid Middle East Tensions

Harris Seeks Arab American Support Amid Middle East Tensions

 Global
2
Haryana Elections 2023: A Fray of Political Titans

Haryana Elections 2023: A Fray of Political Titans

 India
3
Tensions Escalate As Iran and Israel Exchange Blows in the Middle East

Tensions Escalate As Iran and Israel Exchange Blows in the Middle East

 Global
4
False Alarms in Southern Israel: Military Clarifies Siren Incident

False Alarms in Southern Israel: Military Clarifies Siren Incident

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Impact of Global Shocks on Fragile Economies and the Role of External Support

Building a Low-Carbon Grid: The Economic Case for Renewables and Flexibility

Beyond Trade: How WTO Accession Reforms Fuel Long-Term Economic Expansion

Bridging the Divide: A Study on Regional Human Development in West Bengal

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024