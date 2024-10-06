Congress Gains Momentum in Key Indian Provinces
Exit polls indicate a setback for India's ruling BJP, with the opposition Congress party poised to win in Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir. The results point towards declining support for Prime Minister Modi's party since the national elections. Election outcomes are eagerly awaited amid challenging exit poll predictions.
In a significant political development, exit polls have projected losses for India's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in two crucial provincial elections. According to local media, the main opposition Congress party, along with its allies, is set to triumph in Haryana and hold a considerable lead in Jammu and Kashmir.
The elections, conducted in phases ending this past Saturday, have set the stage for a significant shift in power dynamics. This potential shift comes after BJP's underperformance in the national elections, highlighting a changing political landscape. Exit polls, though inconsistent in their accuracy, suggest growing challenges for BJP in maintaining its dominance.
These regional contests are the first since the general elections, with Maharashtra and Jharkhand next in line for voting later in November. The Jammu and Kashmir elections, particularly noteworthy as the first in a decade amid historical tensions, mark a crucial moment for the region, which only recently saw its special status revoked.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- India
- BJP
- Congress
- Haryana
- Jammu and Kashmir
- elections
- Modi
- exit polls
- regional
- political
ALSO READ
Quad Summit: Modi's Mission for Indo-Pacific Prosperity
Prime Minister Modi to Present India's Development Story at Landmark UN Summit
JUI-F Chief Rejects Proposed Constitutional Amendments, Calls for Fresh Elections
PM Modi to Attend Pivotal 'Summit of the Future' at UN Headquarters
Congress Proposes New Committees for Jharkhand Elections