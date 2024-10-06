Congress Gains Momentum in Key Indian Provinces

In a significant political development, exit polls have projected losses for India's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in two crucial provincial elections. According to local media, the main opposition Congress party, along with its allies, is set to triumph in Haryana and hold a considerable lead in Jammu and Kashmir.

The elections, conducted in phases ending this past Saturday, have set the stage for a significant shift in power dynamics. This potential shift comes after BJP's underperformance in the national elections, highlighting a changing political landscape. Exit polls, though inconsistent in their accuracy, suggest growing challenges for BJP in maintaining its dominance.

These regional contests are the first since the general elections, with Maharashtra and Jharkhand next in line for voting later in November. The Jammu and Kashmir elections, particularly noteworthy as the first in a decade amid historical tensions, mark a crucial moment for the region, which only recently saw its special status revoked.

(With inputs from agencies.)