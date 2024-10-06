Haryana Assembly Elections: Congress Eyes Major Comeback Amid BJP's Dismissal of Exit Polls

In a twist to Haryana's political landscape, exit polls have projected a robust return for the Congress party after a decade of decline, suggesting a commanding lead in the recent Assembly elections. However, BJP candidate Anil Vij from Ambala Cantt remained unfazed, emphasizing that real voting sentiments differ significantly from such projections.

Vij, confidently speaking to ANI, remarked on the misleading nature of exit polls historically, maintaining that changes in voter support, particularly in his constituency, indicate waning public backing for Congress. He further underscored his party's chances, hoping for a BJP-led government in Haryana, while hinting his own prospects for the Chief Minister position.

The Congress momentum, as per various polls, attributes to past governance successes from 2005-2014 under Bhupinder Singh Hooda, contrasted against perceived BJP failures. Meanwhile, polling data reflects a single-phase turnout of 65.65%, surpassing prior records, with all eyes now set on the October 8 results to verify these predictions.

