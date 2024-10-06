Left Menu

Haryana Assembly Elections: Congress Eyes Major Comeback Amid BJP's Dismissal of Exit Polls

As exit polls forecast a strong return for Congress in Haryana, BJP's Anil Vij downplays these predictions, citing discrepancies with ground realities. With the polls indicating Congress might seize over 50 seats, the BJP remains hopeful of retaining power. The final election results will unveil on October 8.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-10-2024 12:47 IST | Created: 06-10-2024 12:47 IST
Haryana Assembly Elections: Congress Eyes Major Comeback Amid BJP's Dismissal of Exit Polls
BJP candidate from Ambala Cantt Assembly seat Anil Vij (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a twist to Haryana's political landscape, exit polls have projected a robust return for the Congress party after a decade of decline, suggesting a commanding lead in the recent Assembly elections. However, BJP candidate Anil Vij from Ambala Cantt remained unfazed, emphasizing that real voting sentiments differ significantly from such projections.

Vij, confidently speaking to ANI, remarked on the misleading nature of exit polls historically, maintaining that changes in voter support, particularly in his constituency, indicate waning public backing for Congress. He further underscored his party's chances, hoping for a BJP-led government in Haryana, while hinting his own prospects for the Chief Minister position.

The Congress momentum, as per various polls, attributes to past governance successes from 2005-2014 under Bhupinder Singh Hooda, contrasted against perceived BJP failures. Meanwhile, polling data reflects a single-phase turnout of 65.65%, surpassing prior records, with all eyes now set on the October 8 results to verify these predictions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Harris Seeks Arab American Support Amid Middle East Tensions

Harris Seeks Arab American Support Amid Middle East Tensions

 Global
2
Haryana Elections 2023: A Fray of Political Titans

Haryana Elections 2023: A Fray of Political Titans

 India
3
Tensions Escalate As Iran and Israel Exchange Blows in the Middle East

Tensions Escalate As Iran and Israel Exchange Blows in the Middle East

 Global
4
False Alarms in Southern Israel: Military Clarifies Siren Incident

False Alarms in Southern Israel: Military Clarifies Siren Incident

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Impact of Global Shocks on Fragile Economies and the Role of External Support

Building a Low-Carbon Grid: The Economic Case for Renewables and Flexibility

Beyond Trade: How WTO Accession Reforms Fuel Long-Term Economic Expansion

Bridging the Divide: A Study on Regional Human Development in West Bengal

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024