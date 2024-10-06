PTI Denies Invitations to Foreign Dignitaries Amid Political Protests

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), under the leadership of jailed former premier Imran Khan, has clarified its stance regarding an alleged invitation extended to India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. The party insists on steering its political movement free from foreign influence.

Party Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan stressed that the comments made by Muhammad Ali Saif, an advisor on information, were misconstrued. Saif had supposedly invited Jaishankar, drawing criticism from the ruling coalition for what was deemed a reckless statement.

Amidst growing protests, PTI insists that these are internal issues and emphasize the party's grievances over adherence to the constitution and rising inflation, denying any formal invitation to foreign dignitaries.

(With inputs from agencies.)