PTI Denies Invitations to Foreign Dignitaries Amid Political Protests
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), led by jailed former premier Imran Khan, asserts no foreign nation influences its political efforts. PTI denies inviting India's EAM S. Jaishankar to join its protest, clarifying remarks by advisor Muhammad Ali Saif were misinterpreted. PTI's ongoing demonstrations demand constitutional adherence and protest against inflation.
- Country:
- Pakistan
The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), under the leadership of jailed former premier Imran Khan, has clarified its stance regarding an alleged invitation extended to India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. The party insists on steering its political movement free from foreign influence.
Party Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan stressed that the comments made by Muhammad Ali Saif, an advisor on information, were misconstrued. Saif had supposedly invited Jaishankar, drawing criticism from the ruling coalition for what was deemed a reckless statement.
Amidst growing protests, PTI insists that these are internal issues and emphasize the party's grievances over adherence to the constitution and rising inflation, denying any formal invitation to foreign dignitaries.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Honduran Supreme Court Declares ZEDEs Unconstitutional
Pakistan: Lahore administration allows Imran Khan's party to hold power show with 43 conditions
JUI-F Chief Rejects Proposed Constitutional Amendments, Calls for Fresh Elections
Supreme Court Ruling Tightens Legislative Powers in Pakistan
Pakistan's Supreme Court Ruling Protects Constitutional Rights