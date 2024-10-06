Former Jharkhand CM Champai Soren Hospitalized Amid Health Concerns
Former Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren was hospitalized due to complications related to blood sugar. He was admitted to Tata Main Hospital, Jamshedpur, after feeling dizzy. Dr Sudhir Rai stated that his condition is stable. Soren recently joined BJP, citing dissatisfaction with JMM.
Former Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren was hospitalized due to blood sugar-related complications, an official confirmed on Sunday.
Soren was admitted to Tata Main Hospital in Jamshedpur around 9 pm on Saturday after experiencing dizziness caused by a dip in blood sugar levels, according to a close aide.
Tata Main Hospital's GM, Dr. Sudhir Rai, assured PTI that the former chief minister's condition is stable and showing signs of improvement. Champai Soren, aged 67, shifted allegiance to the BJP in August, claiming 'disrespect' and 'humiliation' within the JMM. He briefly served as chief minister beginning February 2, following Hemant Soren's resignation over a money laundering case, until July 3 when he stepped aside for Hemant Soren's reinstatement.
