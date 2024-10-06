Left Menu

Former Jharkhand CM Champai Soren Hospitalized Amid Health Concerns

Former Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren was hospitalized due to complications related to blood sugar. He was admitted to Tata Main Hospital, Jamshedpur, after feeling dizzy. Dr Sudhir Rai stated that his condition is stable. Soren recently joined BJP, citing dissatisfaction with JMM.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 06-10-2024 15:37 IST | Created: 06-10-2024 15:37 IST
Former Jharkhand CM Champai Soren Hospitalized Amid Health Concerns
Champai Soren
  • Country:
  • India

Former Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren was hospitalized due to blood sugar-related complications, an official confirmed on Sunday.

Soren was admitted to Tata Main Hospital in Jamshedpur around 9 pm on Saturday after experiencing dizziness caused by a dip in blood sugar levels, according to a close aide.

Tata Main Hospital's GM, Dr. Sudhir Rai, assured PTI that the former chief minister's condition is stable and showing signs of improvement. Champai Soren, aged 67, shifted allegiance to the BJP in August, claiming 'disrespect' and 'humiliation' within the JMM. He briefly served as chief minister beginning February 2, following Hemant Soren's resignation over a money laundering case, until July 3 when he stepped aside for Hemant Soren's reinstatement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Harris Seeks Arab American Support Amid Middle East Tensions

Harris Seeks Arab American Support Amid Middle East Tensions

 Global
2
Haryana Elections 2023: A Fray of Political Titans

Haryana Elections 2023: A Fray of Political Titans

 India
3
Tensions Escalate As Iran and Israel Exchange Blows in the Middle East

Tensions Escalate As Iran and Israel Exchange Blows in the Middle East

 Global
4
False Alarms in Southern Israel: Military Clarifies Siren Incident

False Alarms in Southern Israel: Military Clarifies Siren Incident

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Impact of Global Shocks on Fragile Economies and the Role of External Support

Building a Low-Carbon Grid: The Economic Case for Renewables and Flexibility

Beyond Trade: How WTO Accession Reforms Fuel Long-Term Economic Expansion

Bridging the Divide: A Study on Regional Human Development in West Bengal

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024