Kumaraswamy Challenges Siddaramaiah Over MUDA Case and Government Achievements
JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy criticized Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for implicating the opposition in the MUDA case involving his wife. He challenged Siddaramaiah to a debate on Congress's governance and alleged corruption in the administration while defending his tenure during the coalition government.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 06-10-2024 16:16 IST | Created: 06-10-2024 16:16 IST
- Country:
- India
In a scathing attack, JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy criticized Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Sunday for involving his wife in the controversial MUDA case, attributing the blame to Siddaramaiah's own actions.
Kumaraswamy challenged the Chief Minister to engage in a public debate over the Congress party's track record of achievements and developmental initiatives.
Alleging widespread corruption, Kumaraswamy disputed Siddaramaiah's defense of his governance, citing issues like the Valmiki Corporation scam and unaddressed rain damage, while stressing the Congress government's negligence towards citizens' problems.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kumaraswamy
- Siddaramaiah
- MUDA case
- Congress
- debate
- scam
- corruption
- AHINDA
- governance
- JDS
Advertisement
ALSO READ
J'khand CM Hemant Soren played with India's healthy democratic practices, indulged in corruption: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in Chatra.
Telangana: KTR claims 'scam', alleges "CM Reddy gave contract to brother-in-law"
Rajnath Singh Slams Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren Over Corruption Allegations
Kerala CM Vijayan Under Fire Amidst Allegations of Corruption and Misconduct
Trump Rejects Another Debate with Harris Before Election