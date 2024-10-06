Kumaraswamy Challenges Siddaramaiah Over MUDA Case and Government Achievements

In a scathing attack, JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy criticized Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Sunday for involving his wife in the controversial MUDA case, attributing the blame to Siddaramaiah's own actions.

Kumaraswamy challenged the Chief Minister to engage in a public debate over the Congress party's track record of achievements and developmental initiatives.

Alleging widespread corruption, Kumaraswamy disputed Siddaramaiah's defense of his governance, citing issues like the Valmiki Corporation scam and unaddressed rain damage, while stressing the Congress government's negligence towards citizens' problems.

(With inputs from agencies.)