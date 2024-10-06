Kejriwal Challenges 'Revri' Politics Spotlighting Delhi's Free Services
Arvind Kejriwal challenged PM Modi to implement free electricity in BJP-ruled states while promoting Delhi's subsidized services. Labeling these as 'revris', Kejriwal criticized BJP's governance and addressed issues like law and order in Delhi. Allegations of political targeting were also discussed during his speech.
Arvind Kejriwal, leader of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), on Sunday highlighted the subsidized services termed as 'six revris' in Delhi, challenging Prime Minister Narendra Modi to adopt similar measures in BJP-ruled states.
Speaking at the 'Janta Ki Adalat' rally, Kejriwal declared his willingness to support Modi's campaign if free electricity was provided in 22 NDA-governed states, emphasizing that AAP's welfare schemes serve the people directly.
Kejriwal criticized the 'double engine' governance of BJP, linking it to inflation and unemployment. He condemned attempts to stall Delhi's governance, blaming it for stalled developments and rising crimes, while pledging to fight for full statehood.
(With inputs from agencies.)
