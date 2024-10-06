Speaker Mike Johnson Dodges 2020 Election Question
Republican Speaker Mike Johnson avoided a query about accepting Biden's 2020 win over Trump, similar to JD Vance's response in the vice-presidential debate. Despite discussion on the future election, Johnson won't litigate past results, prioritizing his constitutional role over controversy.
On Sunday, Republican U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson evaded questions regarding his acceptance of Donald Trump's defeat to Democratic President Joe Biden in the 2020 election. His response mirrored that of Trump's vice-presidential pick during their recent debate.
As Trump runs again against Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris in the upcoming November 5 elections, polls indicate a tight contest. During an ABC News interview, Johnson criticized the focus on past elections. 'We are going to talk about 2024,' he insisted, urging the public to move beyond 2020.
Johnson refused to denounce Trump's claims that political adversaries may have been involved in assassination attempts against him, for which no evidence has been found. Additionally, Johnson affirmed his commitment to his constitutional duty should Trump lose in 2024.
(With inputs from agencies.)
