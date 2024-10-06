Left Menu

Congress Crossroads: Hooda's Delhi Dash Ahead of Haryana Poll Results

Bhupinder Singh Hooda, a key contender for Haryana's chief ministership, heads to Delhi to meet Congress leaders ahead of the state's election results. Despite competition from Kumari Selja and Randeep Singh Surjewala, Hooda emphasizes the party's procedural decision-making. Congress eyes a majority, as exit polls predict substantial gains.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 06-10-2024 20:38 IST | Created: 06-10-2024 20:38 IST
  • Country:
  • India

As Haryana eagerly awaits its poll results on October 7, Bhupinder Singh Hooda, a leading candidate for the chief minister role, has embarked on a crucial Delhi visit to confer with senior Congress leaders.

Amid speculations about leadership aspirations within the party, Hooda, a seasoned politician and former chief minister, remains focused on the party's procedural process for selecting leadership, emphasizing the central role of MLA opinions and high command decisions.

With expectations of a Congress victory looming large, rival leadership contenders such as Kumari Selja and Randeep Singh Surjewala also navigate internal party dynamics, adding complexity to the political landscape. The election results, expected to favor Congress, could redefine Haryana's power equations following the BJP's dual terms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

