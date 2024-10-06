Congress Poised for Victory in Haryana as Exit Polls Favor NC-Congress in J&K
Congress leader Srikant Jena expressed confidence in his party's victory in Haryana and the NC-Congress alliance's triumph in Jammu and Kashmir. Exit polls project Congress dominance, while NC-Congress slightly leads in J&K with support hinted from PDP. Final election results will be announced on October 8.
- Country:
- India
As exit polls indicate a strong performance for Congress, Srikant Jena, a prominent party figure, confidently stated that Congress is set to achieve a sweeping victory in Haryana, while predicting a coalition government in Jammu and Kashmir led by the National Conference (NC) and Congress. Jena emphasized the electorate's intent to oust the BJP in both regions.
Jena further commented on the possibility of the People's Democratic Party (PDP) supporting the NC-Congress alliance, dismissing any chance of a BJP coalition. "The people, farmers, and unemployed youths have united against the BJP," he remarked, outlining the widespread discontent fueling voter mobilization, particularly in Haryana and J&K.
While Axis My India forecasts a possible hung assembly in J&K, indicating a narrow lead for the NC-Congress alliance over BJP, Haryana exit polls predict a dominant Congress performance with over 50 seats. With voting concluded in both states, official results will be shared on October 8.
(With inputs from agencies.)
