Defamation Allegations Stir Lok Sabha Poll Controversy

BJP MP Atul Garg lodged a police complaint against Congress leader Dolly Sharma, accusing her of defamation during the Lok Sabha elections. Sharma allegedly called him a 'land mafia' and accused him of land encroachment. An FIR is now filed, marking a significant political scuffle.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ghaziabad | Updated: 06-10-2024 22:45 IST | Created: 06-10-2024 22:45 IST
A political clash erupted on Sunday as BJP MP Atul Garg of Ghaziabad lodged a police complaint against Congress leader Dolly Sharma. His accusation points to defamation during the Lok Sabha election campaign held in April.

Garg claims that Sharma, who was his opponent as the INDIA bloc candidate, marred his reputation by labeling him a 'land mafia' at a press conference on April 12. According to Assistant Commissioner of Police, Kavi Nagar, Abhishek Srivastava, an FIR has been registered following Garg's complaint.

The allegations include Sharma accusing Garg of unlawfully occupying 31,000 square meters of government land. Garg further stated that Sharma purportedly had documents supporting her claims, which were disseminated through local newspapers and digital platforms. Legal notices were reportedly sent to Sharma before the formal police filing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

