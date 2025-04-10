Left Menu

Jitesh Sharma: From IPL Pressure to Performance Excellence

Jitesh Sharma, RCB's wicketkeeper, shares how IPL pressures for World Cup selection influenced his 2024 season. Mentored by Dinesh Karthik, Sharma refocused on performance, improving significantly by 2025. RCB, yet to win at home, preps for a face-off with Delhi Capitals at Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-04-2025 17:34 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 17:34 IST
Jitesh Sharma (Photo: IPL). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Jitesh Sharma, the wicketkeeper-batter for Royal Challengers Bengaluru, has candidly discussed the intense pressure he felt during the IPL 2024 season as he aimed for World Cup selection. Despite his anxiety last year, which led to overthinking his performances, he has significantly improved his focus on the field.

Sharma revealed how Dinesh Karthik's mentorship played a pivotal role in his transformation. Post IPL auction, Karthik offered guidance, helping Sharma channel his energies into strengthening his gameplay. This mentorship occurred during crucial tournaments, wherein Sharma implemented Karthik's advice with notable success.

His renewed focus paid off as Jitesh Sharma's exceptional performance in the IPL 2025, where he amassed 85 runs across four matches, caught attention. With the upcoming match against Delhi Capitals, RCB, seeking their first home victory, hope Sharma's form continues to shine at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

(With inputs from agencies.)

