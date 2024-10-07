Left Menu

Billions in Support: Unveiling U.S. Military Aid in Middle East Conflicts

The U.S. has spent a record $17.9 billion on military aid to Israel since the Gaza conflict, according to a Brown University report. Additional costs include $4.86 billion for military operations in the region. The financial toll adds to significant human losses on both sides of the conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 07-10-2024 09:47 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 09:47 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

The United States has marked a historic expenditure of at least USD 17.9 billion on military aid to Israel since the onset of hostilities in Gaza, sparking escalated tensions across the Middle East. This revelation comes from Brown University's Costs of War project, highlighting the anniversary of Hamas' assaults on Israel.

Beyond direct aid, an additional USD 4.86 billion has been funneled into upscaled U.S. military activities since early October 2023, as disclosed to the Associated Press. This includes missions led by the Navy to curb commercial shipping strikes by Yemen's Houthis, executed in support of Hamas, another Iranian-backed group.

While the report predates Israel's expansion of conflict against Hezbollah fighters in Lebanon, it provides one of the earliest estimates of U.S. expenditure during these regional tensions. The financial burden compounds the grave humanitarian losses from ongoing conflicts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

