Ajit Gupte's Diplomatic Shift: From Egypt to Germany

Senior diplomat Ajit Vinayak Gupte has been named as India's next ambassador to Germany, following an announcement by the Ministry of External Affairs on Monday.

Gupte, previously serving as India's envoy to Egypt, is set to transition into his new role in Germany imminently. This move signals a key appointment for India's diplomatic relations in Europe.

The timing of this development is significant, as it comes just before German Chancellor Olaf Scholz's planned visit to India, occurring later this month, which could further strengthen Indo-German ties.

(With inputs from agencies.)