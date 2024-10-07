Karnataka Political Turmoil: Allegations and Defiance
Karnataka BJP President BY Vijayendra has accused CM Siddaramaiah's Congress-led state government of corruption and creating anarchy. Amidst demands for a transparent investigation into the Mysore Urban Development Authority scam, Siddaramaiah remains defiant, emphasizing his governance with public support, while investigation into his alleged involvement escalates.
The Karnataka BJP has launched an intense critique of the Congress-led state government, with party President BY Vijayendra leveling accusations of corruption against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. Addressing concerns over the Mysore Urban Development Authority (MUDA) scam, Vijayendra called for a transparent investigation. He also criticized the alleged anarchic state governance.
Following a meeting with Congress leader and Public Works Department Minister Satish Jarkiholi, Vijayendra reiterated the demand for an open probe into the MUDA and Valmiki scams. Expressing concerns over political stability, he claimed internal Congress disagreements could lead to the government's collapse, despite no political talks with Jarkiholi.
Amidst these claims, Jarkiholi dismissed the idea of governmental collapse, asserting Siddaramaiah's continued leadership. Meanwhile, CM Siddaramaiah countered allegations against him, emphasizing his administration's legitimacy through public support. He remained firm against resignation, as investigations into land allotment irregularities involving his wife intensify.
