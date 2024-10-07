Left Menu

Karnataka Political Turmoil: Allegations and Defiance

Karnataka BJP President BY Vijayendra has accused CM Siddaramaiah's Congress-led state government of corruption and creating anarchy. Amidst demands for a transparent investigation into the Mysore Urban Development Authority scam, Siddaramaiah remains defiant, emphasizing his governance with public support, while investigation into his alleged involvement escalates.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-10-2024 13:48 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 13:48 IST
Karnataka Political Turmoil: Allegations and Defiance
Karnataka BJP president BY Vijayendra (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Karnataka BJP has launched an intense critique of the Congress-led state government, with party President BY Vijayendra leveling accusations of corruption against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. Addressing concerns over the Mysore Urban Development Authority (MUDA) scam, Vijayendra called for a transparent investigation. He also criticized the alleged anarchic state governance.

Following a meeting with Congress leader and Public Works Department Minister Satish Jarkiholi, Vijayendra reiterated the demand for an open probe into the MUDA and Valmiki scams. Expressing concerns over political stability, he claimed internal Congress disagreements could lead to the government's collapse, despite no political talks with Jarkiholi.

Amidst these claims, Jarkiholi dismissed the idea of governmental collapse, asserting Siddaramaiah's continued leadership. Meanwhile, CM Siddaramaiah countered allegations against him, emphasizing his administration's legitimacy through public support. He remained firm against resignation, as investigations into land allotment irregularities involving his wife intensify.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hurricane Helene: Unprecedented Destruction and Unified Recovery Efforts

Hurricane Helene: Unprecedented Destruction and Unified Recovery Efforts

 United States
2
Crisis in Gaza: Air Strike on Mosque Claims Lives

Crisis in Gaza: Air Strike on Mosque Claims Lives

 Global
3
Sachin Tendulkar Joins National Cricket League, Putting U.S. Cricket on the Map

Sachin Tendulkar Joins National Cricket League, Putting U.S. Cricket on the ...

 United States
4
Tragedy Strikes: Air Strike Rocks Gaza Mosque

Tragedy Strikes: Air Strike Rocks Gaza Mosque

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Impact of Global Shocks on Fragile Economies and the Role of External Support

Building a Low-Carbon Grid: The Economic Case for Renewables and Flexibility

Beyond Trade: How WTO Accession Reforms Fuel Long-Term Economic Expansion

Bridging the Divide: A Study on Regional Human Development in West Bengal

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024