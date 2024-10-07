Gold Rush: The Dark Side of Ghana's Galamsey
Illegal gold mining in Ghana, known as 'galamsey,' thrives amid rising gold prices. It sustains livelihoods but devastates health, environments, and communities. Despite government crackdowns, galamsey is intertwined with organized crime, gun trafficking, and political corruption, as powerful individuals benefit from the illicit industry.
At an unlicensed gold mine in Ghana, men wade through muddy, mercury-laden water hoping to strike gold. Operating in makeshift conditions without protective equipment, they exemplify the informal 'galamsey' industry that's damaging health and ecosystems alike.
Galamsey contributes significantly to livelihoods and Ghana's economy, but at considerable cost to the environment and public health. Around 70-80% of small mines go unlicensed, and as gold prices soar, these operations have attracted many, often at the expense of forests and cocoa farms. The government is under fire for failing to curb illegal mining activities effectively.
Organized crime infiltrates this lucrative landscape, funding operations in exchange for gold at subsidized rates and causing a spike in gun trafficking. Despite government efforts to regulate and crack down on illegal activities, the intertwined interests of powerful stakeholders pose significant obstacles to reform.
(With inputs from agencies.)
