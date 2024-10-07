Mozambique's Democratic Crossroads: Election Holds Key to Peace

This week, the citizens of Mozambique will head to the polls to elect a new president, with hopes pinned on establishing lasting peace in the troubled northern province of Cabo Delgado. Rich in oil and gas, the region has been tormented by a jihadist insurgency for nearly seven years.

Approximately 17 million voters are registered to cast their ballots for the presidency, 250 parliamentary members, and provincial representatives. While the incumbent head of state, Filipe Nyusi, is ineligible for re-election after serving two terms, his ruling party, Frelimo, is favored to retain power.

Persistent campaign promises from the candidates focus on addressing the violence plaguing the north, among other pressing issues such as poverty, unemployment, and alleged corruption. Election observers call for transparency, particularly in light of past electoral controversy.

(With inputs from agencies.)