Former Russian Deputy Defence Minister Faces New Embezzlement Charges

Timur Ivanov, a former Russian deputy defence minister arrested in April on bribery allegations, now faces fresh charges of embezzling over 3.2 billion roubles, equivalent to $33.4 million, according to TASS. These charges involve two distinct instances of misappropriation.

One instance reportedly included the transfer of more than 3 billion roubles from Interkommerts Bank to the accounts of companies in Hong Kong and Cyprus. Another involved procuring two vessels for the Kerch Strait ferry line at a cost of approximately 200 million roubles. Ivanov denies all allegations.

The criminal investigation is concluded, and Ivanov could face up to 10 years in prison if convicted. He is also undergoing trial for separate bribery charges, which could result in a 15-year sentence. Analysts suggest the move is part of an internal power struggle within Russia's defense establishment.

(With inputs from agencies.)