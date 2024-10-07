Left Menu

Former Russian Deputy Defence Minister Faces New Embezzlement Charges

Timur Ivanov, a former Russian deputy defence minister, is facing new charges of embezzling over $33.4 million. Accusations involve transferring funds to Hong Kong and Cyprus and purchasing vessels for the Kerch Strait ferry line. Analysts view the investigation as a potential power struggle within the Russian government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 07-10-2024 13:57 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 13:57 IST
Former Russian Deputy Defence Minister Faces New Embezzlement Charges
Timur Ivanov
  • Country:
  • Russia

Timur Ivanov, a former Russian deputy defence minister arrested in April on bribery allegations, now faces fresh charges of embezzling over 3.2 billion roubles, equivalent to $33.4 million, according to TASS. These charges involve two distinct instances of misappropriation.

One instance reportedly included the transfer of more than 3 billion roubles from Interkommerts Bank to the accounts of companies in Hong Kong and Cyprus. Another involved procuring two vessels for the Kerch Strait ferry line at a cost of approximately 200 million roubles. Ivanov denies all allegations.

The criminal investigation is concluded, and Ivanov could face up to 10 years in prison if convicted. He is also undergoing trial for separate bribery charges, which could result in a 15-year sentence. Analysts suggest the move is part of an internal power struggle within Russia's defense establishment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hurricane Helene: Unprecedented Destruction and Unified Recovery Efforts

Hurricane Helene: Unprecedented Destruction and Unified Recovery Efforts

 United States
2
Crisis in Gaza: Air Strike on Mosque Claims Lives

Crisis in Gaza: Air Strike on Mosque Claims Lives

 Global
3
Sachin Tendulkar Joins National Cricket League, Putting U.S. Cricket on the Map

Sachin Tendulkar Joins National Cricket League, Putting U.S. Cricket on the ...

 United States
4
Tragedy Strikes: Air Strike Rocks Gaza Mosque

Tragedy Strikes: Air Strike Rocks Gaza Mosque

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Impact of Global Shocks on Fragile Economies and the Role of External Support

Building a Low-Carbon Grid: The Economic Case for Renewables and Flexibility

Beyond Trade: How WTO Accession Reforms Fuel Long-Term Economic Expansion

Bridging the Divide: A Study on Regional Human Development in West Bengal

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024