Swachh Bharat of a Different Kind: ED Raids on AAP Leaders Draw Criticism
Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu calls ED's search on AAP MP Sanjeev Arora's residence a 'Swachh Bharat' initiative targeting corruption. AAP leaders criticize BJP, alleging wrongful targeting by agencies. MP Sanjeev Arora pledges cooperation while questioning the basis of the searches.
- Country:
- India
The Enforcement Directorate's searches at the residence of AAP MP Sanjeev Arora in Punjab have sparked political controversy, with Union Minister and BJP leader Ravneet Singh Bittu labeling the operation part of a 'Swachh Bharat' drive against corruption.
Bittu took to social media to question AAP's opposition to the searches, asserting that the party's leadership, including figures like Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, and Satyendar Jain, have faced allegations of corruption. "This is a Swachh Bharat of a different kind," Bittu remarked, emphasizing the BJP's commitment to tackling corruption.
AAP's Sanjay Singh and former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia sharply criticized the raids, accusing the BJP of fabricating cases to undermine their party. Singh alleged continuous targeting by the ED, while Sisodia questioned the motives behind repeated searches, vowing that AAP members would remain unyielding.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
BJP chief Nadda says Gandhis, Abdullahs not nationalists, certificate of this was given to them by Pakistan's defence minister:
There was rule in BJP that leaders would retire when they reach 75 years; will this not apply to PM Modi?: Arvind Kejriwal.
Want to ask RSS if inducting leaders facing corruption allegations into BJP justified: Arvind Kejriwal at 'Janta ki Adalat'.
BJP was born from RSS; want to know from Mohan Bhagwat if they are satisfied with BJP's politics: Arvind Kejriwal.
Kejriwal Questions RSS on BJP's Political Tactics at 'Janta ki Adalat'