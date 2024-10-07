Left Menu

Swachh Bharat of a Different Kind: ED Raids on AAP Leaders Draw Criticism

Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu calls ED's search on AAP MP Sanjeev Arora's residence a 'Swachh Bharat' initiative targeting corruption. AAP leaders criticize BJP, alleging wrongful targeting by agencies. MP Sanjeev Arora pledges cooperation while questioning the basis of the searches.

07-10-2024
Swachh Bharat of a Different Kind: ED Raids on AAP Leaders Draw Criticism
Union MoS Ravneet Singh Bittu (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Enforcement Directorate's searches at the residence of AAP MP Sanjeev Arora in Punjab have sparked political controversy, with Union Minister and BJP leader Ravneet Singh Bittu labeling the operation part of a 'Swachh Bharat' drive against corruption.

Bittu took to social media to question AAP's opposition to the searches, asserting that the party's leadership, including figures like Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, and Satyendar Jain, have faced allegations of corruption. "This is a Swachh Bharat of a different kind," Bittu remarked, emphasizing the BJP's commitment to tackling corruption.

AAP's Sanjay Singh and former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia sharply criticized the raids, accusing the BJP of fabricating cases to undermine their party. Singh alleged continuous targeting by the ED, while Sisodia questioned the motives behind repeated searches, vowing that AAP members would remain unyielding.

(With inputs from agencies.)

