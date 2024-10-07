Goa's Stand Unity: Opposition Thwarts Communal Tensions

The political landscape in Goa has been turbulent, with opposition leader Yuri Alemao claiming victory in thwarting attempts at communal disharmony by the BJP and RSS. In recent days, locals have protested against comments made by Subhash Velingkar, the former Goa RSS chief.

The controversy erupted over Velingkar's statements on St Francis Xavier, with many alleging it was a calculated move ahead of the saint's decennial exposition set for late 2024. These events led to the filing of a case by the Bicholim police, igniting further reactions across the state.

Alemao pointed to the refusal of the assembly to discuss similar issues reported in Manipur as evidence of political discord, while Chief Minister Pramod Sawant assured that due legal processes would be followed against Velingkar.

(With inputs from agencies.)