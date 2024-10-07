Left Menu

Himachal Financial Strain: Allegations of Rising Debt

Former Union Minister Anurag Thakur has accused the Congress-led Himachal Pradesh government of amassing loans over Rs 27,000 crore in the past 18 months. Thakur criticized the state for lacking development budgets and halting subsidies, urging citizens to consider joining the BJP for change.

In a political controversy brewing in Himachal Pradesh, former Union Minister Anurag Thakur has alleged that the Congress government has accrued loans amounting to over Rs 27,000 crore in just 18 months. He made these claims during rallies across his Hamirpur constituency, including chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu's home seat, Nadaun.

Thakur criticized the state government's financial management, stating that despite the burgeoning debt, there is a lack of budget for developmental work. He noted persistent issues like poor road conditions and the withdrawal of previous government subsidies on essential services, pointing specifically to electricity and water.

With BJP's membership in the state rising, Thakur encouraged the populace to join their ranks for better governance. Interested individuals can enlist by calling a toll-free number, aiming for a brighter future under BJP leadership.

