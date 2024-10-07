Himachal Financial Strain: Allegations of Rising Debt
Former Union Minister Anurag Thakur has accused the Congress-led Himachal Pradesh government of amassing loans over Rs 27,000 crore in the past 18 months. Thakur criticized the state for lacking development budgets and halting subsidies, urging citizens to consider joining the BJP for change.
- Country:
- India
In a political controversy brewing in Himachal Pradesh, former Union Minister Anurag Thakur has alleged that the Congress government has accrued loans amounting to over Rs 27,000 crore in just 18 months. He made these claims during rallies across his Hamirpur constituency, including chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu's home seat, Nadaun.
Thakur criticized the state government's financial management, stating that despite the burgeoning debt, there is a lack of budget for developmental work. He noted persistent issues like poor road conditions and the withdrawal of previous government subsidies on essential services, pointing specifically to electricity and water.
With BJP's membership in the state rising, Thakur encouraged the populace to join their ranks for better governance. Interested individuals can enlist by calling a toll-free number, aiming for a brighter future under BJP leadership.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
BJP chief Nadda says Gandhis, Abdullahs not nationalists, certificate of this was given to them by Pakistan's defence minister:
There was rule in BJP that leaders would retire when they reach 75 years; will this not apply to PM Modi?: Arvind Kejriwal.
Want to ask RSS if inducting leaders facing corruption allegations into BJP justified: Arvind Kejriwal at 'Janta ki Adalat'.
BJP was born from RSS; want to know from Mohan Bhagwat if they are satisfied with BJP's politics: Arvind Kejriwal.
Kejriwal Questions RSS on BJP's Political Tactics at 'Janta ki Adalat'