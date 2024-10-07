Rijiju Challenges Congress's 'Muslim Vote Bank' Politics

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju has alleged that the Congress, during its tenure, relegated the Ministry of Minority Affairs to a 'Muslim Affairs Ministry'. He accused the Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of propagating a baseless narrative suggesting minorities are insecure in India.

Rijiju emphasized that Muslims should not serve as a vote bank for Congress, arguing that aligning with a single political party could be detrimental to both the nation and the Muslim community. He assured that the Indian government under Narendra Modi aims to serve all minority communities equally, debunking claims of minority insecurity.

The minister further critiqued Gandhi's remarks in the USA, where Gandhi discussed reservations and later attempted to clarify his stance. Rijiju also touched on the issue of Muslim representation in the BJP, highlighting that electoral support from the community is crucial for increasing Muslim MPs and ministers in the party.

(With inputs from agencies.)