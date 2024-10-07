Israel's Reputational Crisis: From National Security to Global Criticism

In a worrying echo of past warnings, Israel's international reputation continues to nosedive amid increasing global scrutiny, following recent military actions in Gaza. Former US national security advisor Zbigniew Brzezinski's prescient remarks about Israel's standing emphasize the growing scope of criticism it faces from the international community.

The intensifying conflict has sparked widespread allegations of human rights violations and disproportionate use of force, bringing Israel under the microscope of the International Court of Justice and the International Criminal Court. Public diplomacy struggles to compete with stark images from Gaza and sentiments within Israel's leadership have added to its reputational challenges.

As Israel grapples with its diplomatic fallout, there is a pressing need to reconsider its stance for a viable two-state solution to the Palestinian conflict, to restore its reputational capital and meet international demands for equity and peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)