Political Controversy in MP: Drug Case Links Deputy Chief Minister

The Congress party has called for the resignation of Madhya Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Jagdish Devda, alleging his close connection to a suspect linked to a massive mephedrone drug haul conducted by Gujarat ATS and NCB. The incident has sparked political contention, underscoring alleged ties within the ruling BJP party.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 07-10-2024 16:33 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 16:33 IST
Jagdish Devda
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress party demanded the resignation of Madhya Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Jagdish Devda on Monday, following claims of his close ties to an arrested suspect involved in a major drug seizure. The drug bust, which was conducted by Gujarat ATS and NCB, uncovered mephedrone worth Rs 1,814 crore at a factory in Bhopal.

Investigations revealed on Sunday that 907.09 kilograms of the drug, in both solid and liquid forms, were confiscated at a Bagroda industrial estate facility. This factory, with a production capacity of 25 kg of MD drug per day, was targeted by authorities on Saturday. Three individuals, including Amit Chaturvedi, Sanyal Baner, and Harish Aanjana, have been apprehended, with Aanjana arrested in Mandsaur.

During a press conference, MP Congress President Jitu Patwari presented photos linking Aanjana and Devda, questioning the BJP's leadership and calling for accountability. He criticized the BJP, highlighting discrepancies between their public stance against drug affiliations and the current situation, which allegedly thrived under their governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

