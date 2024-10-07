Engineer Rashid Urges Delay in J&K Government Formation for Statehood Restoration
Sheikh Abdul Rashid, a Lok Sabha member, urged Jammu and Kashmir opposition parties to delay government formation to press the Centre for statehood restoration. Rashid criticized the nomination of members to the legislative assembly, demanding a revival of the Legislative Council and questioning asset division between J&K and Ladakh.
Sheikh Abdul Rashid, known as Engineer, called on Jammu and Kashmir's opposition parties to postpone government formation to pressure the Centre for the reinstatement of statehood on Monday. Rashid, who represents Baramulla in the Lok Sabha, emphasized uniting regional parties like the INDIA bloc and PDP in this endeavor.
The Awami Ittehad Party president also criticized the lieutenant governor's power to nominate five members to the Legislative Assembly, arguing that it contradicts democratic principles. Rashid further questioned why such provisions exist when integration is purportedly complete.
Rashid expressed concern over the Election Commission's refusal to register his party while others with lesser records have been approved. He also questioned the asset division between Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, citing population disparities, and called for the reinstatement of the Darbar Move to maintain regional unity.
(With inputs from agencies.)
