Scandal in the Savannah: Ramaphosa's Game Farm Heist
Three suspects are accused of stealing a fortune from President Cyril Ramaphosa's game farm in a case that threatened his presidency. Dubbed 'Farmgate', the scandal involves allegations of theft, money laundering, and corruption. While Ramaphosa denies wrongdoing, the case continues in South African courts.
Three individuals appeared in a South African court on Monday, charged with stealing millions in cash from President Cyril Ramaphosa's game farm in 2020. This scandal, known as 'Farmgate', nearly ended Ramaphosa's presidency two years ago.
The suspects, Imanuwela David and siblings Ndilinasho and Froliana Joseph, faced charges including housebreaking and theft. Their hearing in Limpopo province was postponed until November 26, with the Josephs' bail extended while David remains in custody.
The affair gained attention when former intelligence head Arthur Fraser accused Ramaphosa of money laundering and cover-up in 2022. However, the president, who denies wrongdoing, was cleared of conflict of interest by an anti-corruption watchdog in 2023, narrowly avoiding a political downfall.
(With inputs from agencies.)
