Sonam Wangchuk's Ladakh Stand: A Call for Constitutional Inclusion

Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk has vowed to remain at the Ladakh Bhawan until authorities reveal when they can meet with the country's top officials regarding their demands.

The protesters are advocating for Ladakh's inclusion in the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution, aligning with promises made by the ruling BJP during elections.

Despite facing detentions and security restrictions, Wangchuk and his supporters persist in their demands, highlighting their commitment to achieving constitutional recognition for Ladakh.

(With inputs from agencies.)