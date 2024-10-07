Left Menu

Sonam Wangchuk's Ladakh Stand: A Call for Constitutional Inclusion

Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk and his supporters are protesting at the Ladakh Bhawan, demanding the inclusion of Ladakh in the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution. The protest is a response to the unfulfilled promises made by the BJP. Despite being detained, Wangchuk continues his steadfast demand for recognition.

Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk has vowed to remain at the Ladakh Bhawan until authorities reveal when they can meet with the country's top officials regarding their demands.

The protesters are advocating for Ladakh's inclusion in the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution, aligning with promises made by the ruling BJP during elections.

Despite facing detentions and security restrictions, Wangchuk and his supporters persist in their demands, highlighting their commitment to achieving constitutional recognition for Ladakh.

