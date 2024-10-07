Sonam Wangchuk's Ladakh Stand: A Call for Constitutional Inclusion
Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk and his supporters are protesting at the Ladakh Bhawan, demanding the inclusion of Ladakh in the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution. The protest is a response to the unfulfilled promises made by the BJP. Despite being detained, Wangchuk continues his steadfast demand for recognition.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-10-2024 17:12 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 17:12 IST
- Country:
- India
Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk has vowed to remain at the Ladakh Bhawan until authorities reveal when they can meet with the country's top officials regarding their demands.
The protesters are advocating for Ladakh's inclusion in the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution, aligning with promises made by the ruling BJP during elections.
Despite facing detentions and security restrictions, Wangchuk and his supporters persist in their demands, highlighting their commitment to achieving constitutional recognition for Ladakh.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
BJP chief Nadda says Gandhis, Abdullahs not nationalists, certificate of this was given to them by Pakistan's defence minister:
There was rule in BJP that leaders would retire when they reach 75 years; will this not apply to PM Modi?: Arvind Kejriwal.
Want to ask RSS if inducting leaders facing corruption allegations into BJP justified: Arvind Kejriwal at 'Janta ki Adalat'.
BJP was born from RSS; want to know from Mohan Bhagwat if they are satisfied with BJP's politics: Arvind Kejriwal.
Kejriwal Questions RSS on BJP's Political Tactics at 'Janta ki Adalat'