Tragedy in Lebanon: Firefighters Lost in Israeli Strike

An Israeli strike in southern Lebanon resulted in the tragic deaths of at least 10 firefighters, according to Lebanon's Health Ministry. The victims were located in a municipal building in Baraachit, the ministry said.

Sadly, more individuals are feared to be buried beneath the building's rubble, potentially increasing the death toll from this devastating incident. The ministry emphasized the urgency of ongoing rescue efforts.

The affected firefighters were preparing for a mission to save others when the strike hit, underscoring the unexpected and dangerous circumstances they faced. The international community is closely monitoring the developing situation.

