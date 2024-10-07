Left Menu

Tragedy in Lebanon: Firefighters Lost in Israeli Strike

An Israeli airstrike in southern Lebanon killed at least 10 firefighters who were in a municipal building in Baraachit. The death toll is expected to rise as more individuals remain trapped under the debris. The firefighters were preparing for a rescue mission when the strike occurred.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beirut | Updated: 07-10-2024 17:15 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 17:15 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Lebanon

An Israeli strike in southern Lebanon resulted in the tragic deaths of at least 10 firefighters, according to Lebanon's Health Ministry. The victims were located in a municipal building in Baraachit, the ministry said.

Sadly, more individuals are feared to be buried beneath the building's rubble, potentially increasing the death toll from this devastating incident. The ministry emphasized the urgency of ongoing rescue efforts.

The affected firefighters were preparing for a mission to save others when the strike hit, underscoring the unexpected and dangerous circumstances they faced. The international community is closely monitoring the developing situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

