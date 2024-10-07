Political Shifts: BJP Leaders Joining Sharad Pawar Ahead of Maharashtra Polls
Veteran leader Sharad Pawar signals political desertions from BJP and Ajit Pawar's NCP to his faction, ahead of Maharashtra's assembly elections. Harshvardhan Patil's switch from BJP to Pawar's camp marks the second such move, potentially affecting election outcomes. Former leader Ramraje Naik Nimbalkar may also rejoin Pawar's camp.
- Country:
- India
Veteran politician Sharad Pawar suggested potential political realignments, hinting at imminent desertions from both the BJP and the NCP faction led by his nephew, Ajit Pawar. This comes as BJP leader Harshvardhan Patil joined Pawar's brigade, signaling notable shifts ahead of Maharashtra's assembly elections.
Pawar, while addressing a crowd in Indapur, unofficially endorsed Patil for the coming elections, emphasizing the significance of his candidacy for the state assembly. Additionally, Pawar hinted that former legislative council chairman Ramraje Naik Nimbalkar, who presently sides with Ajit Pawar, might switch allegiance to Pawar's camp on October 14.
The political arena has witnessed another defining movement with Harshvardhan Patil's exit from BJP. This departure is regarded as a considerable blow to Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, showcasing the ongoing restructuring within Maharashtra's political corridors. These shifts appear integral for the upcoming elections anticipated in November.
(With inputs from agencies.)
