India and Maldives: A New Era in Bilateral Relations

India and the Maldives signed a currency swap pact, agreed on development cooperation, and launched the RuPay card. The two countries aim to enhance economic and maritime security partnerships while collaborating on infrastructure projects to boost economic ties in the Indian Ocean Region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-10-2024 18:56 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 18:56 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move to strengthen bilateral relations, India and the Maldives have signed a currency swap pact and agreed on extending development cooperation for various infrastructure projects. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu strive for enhanced economic connectivity, launching the RuPay card in the Maldives.

The leaders discussed comprehensive cooperation in economic and maritime security, with a focus on development projects such as new ports, road networks, schools, and housing. Additionally, India handed over 700 social housing units in Hulhumale and announced a USD 400 million support to tackle financial challenges in the Maldives.

This collaboration aims to transform bilateral ties into a Comprehensive Economic and Maritime Security Partnership. The countries will explore joint developments, including transshipment facilities and bunkering services, emphasizing a future-oriented and people-centric approach that acts as an anchor of stability in the Indian Ocean Region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

