Alabama Embryo Case Sparks Legal Concerns for IVF Practices
The U.S. Supreme Court has declined to dismiss a wrongful death lawsuit against an Alabama fertility clinic over the destruction of a couple's frozen embryo. This decision highlights legal uncertainties in IVF procedures, prompting concerns about reproductive rights in the wake of changing abortion laws.
The U.S. Supreme Court has declined to review a wrongful death case against the Alabama-based Center for Reproductive Medicine concerning a destroyed frozen embryo, leaving the lawsuit to proceed under state law considering embryos as children. This ruling has sparked debates over in vitro fertilization legalities and reproductive rights.
The lawsuit, filed by Felicia Burdick-Aysenne and Scott Aysenne, claims wrongful death and negligence after their remaining embryo was mishandled at a clinic. The Alabama Supreme Court classified unborn children as 'children,' allowing the case to continue, affecting reproductive services across Alabama.
Reactions to the decision have varied. IVF providers in Alabama have halted treatments, while national Democratic figures argue this jeopardizes reproductive rights post-abortion law reversals. In contrast, Alabama Republicans, led by Governor Kay Ivey, have enacted laws granting IVF providers legal protections to mitigate these implications.
