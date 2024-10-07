Congress Eyes Victory in Haryana and J&K: Sachin Pilot's Optimism
Sachin Pilot expresses confidence in Congress forming a government in Haryana and securing an electoral victory in Jammu and Kashmir with its ally. Criticizing BJP's tactics, he positions these elections as votes for change amid governance confusion in Rajasthan under BJP's rule.
In a statement on Monday, Congress leader Sachin Pilot expressed optimism about the party forming a government in Haryana and winning the assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir with its ally.
With vote counting set for Tuesday, Pilot, at a press meeting in Tonk, Rajasthan, expressed confidence in a strong majority for Congress in Haryana. He also believes the alliance in Jammu and Kashmir will overcome BJP's political maneuvers to achieve a clear majority.
Additionally, Pilot took aim at the BJP-led government in Rajasthan, highlighting governance confusion and questioning the party's ability to fulfill its promises, as state ministers resign amid internal discord.
