Congress Eyes Victory in Haryana and J&K: Sachin Pilot's Optimism

In a statement on Monday, Congress leader Sachin Pilot expressed optimism about the party forming a government in Haryana and winning the assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir with its ally.

With vote counting set for Tuesday, Pilot, at a press meeting in Tonk, Rajasthan, expressed confidence in a strong majority for Congress in Haryana. He also believes the alliance in Jammu and Kashmir will overcome BJP's political maneuvers to achieve a clear majority.

Additionally, Pilot took aim at the BJP-led government in Rajasthan, highlighting governance confusion and questioning the party's ability to fulfill its promises, as state ministers resign amid internal discord.

